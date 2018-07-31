Mali president claims lead in July 29 vote, opposition cries foul

Malian president Ibrahim Boubakar Keita is leading in the July 29 presidential polls according to provisional vote count in the west African country, his spokesperson has said.

“According to our tally, IBK (Ibrahim Boubakar Keita) has come substantially ahead,” Mahamadou Camara told Reuters news agency in a phone interview.

He, however, added that despite the president’s lead, he was likely not going to clinch a first round victory thus the possibility of the vote entering a runoff as by law required.

IBK is one of twenty four candidates running for the country’s top political office. He is seeking a second and final term as president. In case a run-off is required, it shall be held on August 12.

Main opposition candidate disputes results

Meanwhile reports by local media indicates that the main opposition candidate’s camp has rejected result tallies and are calling for recounts of some ballots.

“We are already disputing the results and asking for …. recount…” Tiebile Drame, campaign director for main opposition candidate Soumaila Cisse told the press. In 2013, Keita needed a second round to defeat Cisse.

Over 8.4 million voters were expected to cast their ballots across the country’s regions. Except for suspected militant attacks on some areas, the process went peacefully.