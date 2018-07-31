Welcome to Africanews

Kenyans on Twitter protest suspension of influential blogger, Nyankundi

Daniel Mumbere

Kenya

Kenyans are crying foul over the suspension of the Twitter account of an influential blogger, Cyprian Nyankundi, who has garnered a huge following for exposing illicit government officials and deals.

Nyankundi, who calls himself the ‘Boychild president’ on Twitter was suspended on Monday, after he posted ‘compromising’ pictures of a prominent public figure.

He has since opened a new account and urged his followers to keep up with his updates on another platform.

Free expression doesn’t really mean much if people don’t feel safe.

Kenyans on Twitter have since started a #BringBackNyankundi campaign asking Twitter to revoke the suspension, arguing that Nyankundi has consistently exposed rot in the public service, and should not be penalised for that.

Nyankundi’s case is the latest high profile suspension of influencers in East Africa, as Twitter continues its notorious purge to rid the platform of ‘nots’ and non-compliant users.

Twitter’s ‘free speech’ balancing act

Twitter has been desperately cleaning up its platform after by strictly enforcing rules aimed at curbing disinformation, propaganda and provocation.

In recent years Twitter, which has some 336 million active users, has faced sharp criticism for allegedly not doing enough to control the proliferation of bots and trolls created to spread disinformation.

Del Harvey, Twitter’s vice president for trust and safety said the company is changing “how we think about balancing free expression versus the potential for free expression to chill someone else’s speech.”

“Free expression doesn’t really mean much if people don’t feel safe,” Harvey told the Washington Post last month.

Twitter’s rules

Following the accusations that the social network was manipulated to influence key events like the 2016 US election, Twitter has since confirmed how bots had been used to sow political divisions and spread hoaxes.

To maintain a safe environment for users on Twitter, the platform says it suspends accounts that violate rules that include:

  • Spammy or fake accounts
  • Accounts suspected to have been hacked
  • Accounts reported to be engaging in abusive behaviour like sending threats or impersonating other accounts
