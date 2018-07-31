Welcome to Africanews

Google free wi-fi hotspot in Nigeria [Sci tech]

Google launched a network of free Wi-Fi hotspots in Nigeria on Thursday in a move to increase its presence in Africa’s most populous nation.

The U.S. technology firm has partnered with Nigerian fibre cable network provider 21st Century to provide its public Wi-Fi service, Google Station. The services will be available in six places in the commercial capital Lagos, including the city’s airport.

Also, we tell you the story of Azuri technology which is using mobile technology and solar power to impact lives in Sub- Saharan Africa.

We have seen cases of people leveraging the internet to grow their careers, to get jobs, to grow their business access and we want to make that possible for more people so it is exciting for us to be able to provide this free public wifi solution through Google station.

Collins Oneko, Operations Director at Azuri technologies in charge of East Africa tells Sci tech about its Azuri Quad and Azuri TV satellite that are fully accessible for rural folks.

Ignatius Annor has more details on this week’s edition of Sci tech.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

