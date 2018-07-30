Vote count underway in Mali [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Counting of votes is underway in Mali after the country went to polls on sunday. The election had 24 candidates vying for the presidency but many have seen it as an election to determine whether President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will win a second term.
Soumaila Cisse, a former finance minister and leader of the largest opposition party, Union for the Republic and Democracy, is considered President Keita’s biggest rival.
Cisse is vying for the presidency for a third time.
