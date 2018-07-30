Comorians vote in presidential reform referendum

Comorian voters began to vote Monday in a referendum to either approve or reject a constitutional reform that would allow President Azali Assoumani to run for two more consecutive terms.

Voting began late in some localities of the country including Moroni according to AFP. It also reports of some irregularities such as the absence of electoral materials.

The opposition has called for a boycott of the elections alleging that the outcome of the referendum seems to be known in advance.

Some observers are concerned about the tensed atmosphere in the archipelago of the Indian Ocean.

Elected in 2016, Azali Assoumani wants to change the regime of the rotating presidency adopted in 2011 and bring back some stability in a country shaken by series of separatist crisis and coups.

Results of the referendum are expected on Monday night. If the reform is adopted, the Head of State will now be able to serve two five-year terms.

AFP