Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Football Planet

football-planet

African stars sign contracts with various major clubs in Europe

African stars sign contracts with various major clubs in Europe

Football Planet

On this week’s edition of the Football Planet we take a look at both the CAF champions league and the confederation cup qualifiers. After the weekend games, we have the quarter final qualifiers with two days left. We are however, in status quo in the CAF Cup where no team has yet won their ticket to the next round.

Also on this transfers window that just opened we take a look at various African stars in Europe a few days before the start of the season. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Aubameyang among others are expected by the entire continent to fit in various clubs.

We then have a phone interview with Benin’s national U20 team coach who will steer his team against Ghana this Wednesday in the first leg of the last round of CAN qualifiers to complete the list of qualified teams.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..