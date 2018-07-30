African stars sign contracts with various major clubs in Europe

On this week’s edition of the Football Planet we take a look at both the CAF champions league and the confederation cup qualifiers. After the weekend games, we have the quarter final qualifiers with two days left. We are however, in status quo in the CAF Cup where no team has yet won their ticket to the next round.

Also on this transfers window that just opened we take a look at various African stars in Europe a few days before the start of the season. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Aubameyang among others are expected by the entire continent to fit in various clubs.

We then have a phone interview with Benin’s national U20 team coach who will steer his team against Ghana this Wednesday in the first leg of the last round of CAN qualifiers to complete the list of qualified teams.