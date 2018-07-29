Zimbabweans ready to vote in landmark presidential poll on Monday

Zimbabweans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to cast their ballots on Monday in what will be the first election to be held in the country since the resignation of Robert Mugabe in November last year who ruled for thirty seven years.

The hotly-anticipated election pits the new look ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front under Emmerson Mnangagwa against at least fifty other parties. But the main challenge is expected to come from an alliance led by Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Both men have been campaigning hard across the Southern African nation and will hold their final rallies in the capital Harare.

Locals are excited to have their say in the election and have been encouraged by the peaceful environment that has characterized the build up to the vote.

“Our president has promised a free and fair election so it’s like a free and fair election, the first ever, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe,” said Brian Moyo, a local resident.

“It doesn’t matter who wins, what we want from them is action, let their campaign promises not be lip service. We want to vote, and I know I’m going to vote by eight in the morning,” said Cainos Mtembo, another resident.

“We want a totally free and fair election which reflects the correct support on the ground,” said Cephas Mumbwandarikwa, another local.

The electoral commission has said the final results of the vote are expected within five days after the close of Monday’s poll.

A candidate is required to garner at least a 51 percent majority share of the vote to win the presidential election, otherwise a second vote is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Reuters