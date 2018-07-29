Zimbabwe voter intentions

This election marks a change Zimbabweans had been fighting for in the last three decades.

The man who is blamed for plunging the country into a crisis is no longer party to the ruling Zanu-PF. Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in November has said he’ll vote for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa instead.

But will his vote make a difference? According to a poll conducted by Afrobarometer, Emmerson Mnangagwa is most likely going to win this election.

Basing on intensions sampled; 40% of the vote will go to ZANU-PF, 37% MDC Alliance and 20% were not sure of voting, while 3% will vote for other parties

The winner must garner at least 50% plus one vote – otherwise a runoff is scheduled for Sept. 8.