Zimbabwe: Mugabe to vote for Chamisa

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has suggested that his vote would go to Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition party, and his historic enemy.

On the eve of the presidential election, the former president appeared before the media in Harare at a surprise press conference.

Zimbabweans go to the polls on Monday for its first election since Mugabe’s ouster last November.

I was kicked out of the party I founded, ZANU-PF, with people like (Simon) V. Muzenda (former Vice-President) and others. I was treated like an enemy

The 93 year old politician touched on several other issues including his expulsion from the party he formed and why the press should leave his Grace Mugabe alone.

But will Robert Mugabe’s public intervention, tip the electoral scale? Emmerson Mnangagwa however faces a determined opposition, led by Nelson Chamisa, who leads the Movement for Democratic Change.

AFP