Xi 'looks forwards' to deepening bilateral relations with Mauritius

Mauritius
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Mauritius on Friday for a friendly visit to the country and said China and Mauritius have enjoyed friendly bilateral relations.
Xi added that he looks forward to exchanging views with the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnautaut on bilateral relations, international and regional issues of mutual concern.
A meeting is scheduled between the two statesmen on Saturday.
Mauritius has an exclusive economic zone of over 2 million km² and preferential access to trade blocs such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and Southern African Development Community (SADC).
The Indian Ocean Island nation appears to be a good business destination for Beijing.
Mauritius is the last country for Xi Jinping’s African tour, after his visits to Senegal, Rwanda and South Africa.
Reuters
04:49
China's Xi Jinping inks deals on whirlwind tour in Africa [Business Africa]
Go to video
BRICS Summit: Chinese president Xi Jinping says 'trade war will have no winner'
08:24
China's president visit to Africa, how important? [The Morning Call]
Go to video
'China relates to Africa as an equal' - Paul Kagame
02:32
Rwanda businesses have high hopes on Xi visit
01:05
Senegal looks to expand cooperation with China after Xi visit