Xi 'looks forwards' to deepening bilateral relations with Mauritius

Mauritius

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Mauritius on Friday for a friendly visit to the country and said China and Mauritius have enjoyed friendly bilateral relations.

Xi added that he looks forward to exchanging views with the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnautaut on bilateral relations, international and regional issues of mutual concern.

A meeting is scheduled between the two statesmen on Saturday.

Mauritius has an exclusive economic zone of over 2 million km² and preferential access to trade blocs such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The Indian Ocean Island nation appears to be a good business destination for Beijing.

Mauritius is the last country for Xi Jinping’s African tour, after his visits to Senegal, Rwanda and South Africa.

