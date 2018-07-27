Heatwave in Europe, Greece Fires, Pakistan election [International Edition]

International edition
In today’s episode of the International Edition. Frantic relatives continue to search for loved ones missing in Greece’s deadliest forest fire in decades. The fire department said Thursday the death toll had increased to more than 80.
Meanwhile, Countries across Europe are sweltering amid the continent’s hottest weather in more than a decade. The high temperatures, combined with high humidity, have made conditions dangerous.
Also, former cricketer Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan’s election, amid accusations of vote rigging by rivals.
These are some of the stories retracing the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa
