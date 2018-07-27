CAR begins training for senior administrative officials [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A three-day forum that marks the first phase of training of Central African managers opened in the Central African republic CAR on wednesday.
Led by French institute ENA in partnership with ENAM, the forum will be training in all, 200 executives for improving their capacity for the restructuring of the CAR administration.
President Faustin-Archange Touadéra officially opened the forum.
Maxime Kazagi is CAR’s minister of communication.
He shares with us more on the programme.
