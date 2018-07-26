Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

New dawn for Zimbabwe's tourism [The Morning Call]

New dawn for Zimbabwe's tourism [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Are you planning a trip to Lake Victoria soon?

Arrivals in Zimbabwe have risen by 15 per cent. Its a new dawn for Zimbabwe’s tourism sector. But there is still much to expect for a country that goes to a first post-Mugabe election on Monday.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..