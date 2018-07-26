Knocks over Congolese historian Elikia M'bokolo's 'foray into politics' [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In the Democratic republic of Congo DRC Professor Emeritus Elikia M’bokolo is in the spotlight if not the hot seat. On the 14th of July the highly acclaimed intellectual and historian of african affairs seemed to have announced his foray into politics.
He signed to join the Constitutive Charter of the Common Front for the Congo (FCC). Many in Congo who would rather want him to stay outside of politics have expressed their disappointment.
The historian has been speaking to clarify his stance and his motives for joining the FCC.
