Ethiopia's nile dam engineer died of bullet wound - Police chief

Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s federal police chief has confirmed that the project manager of the country’s flagship dam was shot dead. News of the death has sent shock and sadness across the country.

“We have confirmed that engineer Simegnew Bekele was shot dead,” Head of the Federal Police Commission Zeinu Jemal told reporters.

The police chief added that the authorities were gathering all material evidence and conducting forensic investigations. The bullet wound was discovered behind one of Simegnew’s ears.

Reports indicate that CCTV cameras around Meskel square were dismantled long ago as a result of road construction.

Simegnew’s lifeless body was found in his car parked at Addis Ababa’s Meskel Square. His body was subsequently transported to a hospital for autopsy.

He was head of the team constructing the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD). The project is set to become Africa’s largest hydro dam with a capacity of 6,450 MW when completed.

In its condolence message, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has learnt with deep sorrow about the death, on July 26th, 2018, of the Project Manager of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Engineer Simegnew Bekele, and sends heartfelt condolences to the family.”

