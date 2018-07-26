China's Xi Jinping inks deals on whirlwind tour in Africa [Business Africa]

Rwanda-China economic ties

China’s President Xi Jinping inked 15 deals including loans and grants worth millions of dollars with Rwanda on Monday as part of a whistlestop tour to cement relations with African allies.

As part of his first overseas trip since being re-elected in March, Xi last week visited Senegal to conclude a raft of trade accords.

He was also in South Africa for a summit of the BRICS emerging economies. China has already provided vast sums to the continent with Beijing’s financial largess raising fears that poor nations are unprepared for such massive debts.

Nigeria’s young ambitious farmers

In a country where Farming communities have been gutted by an exodus of young people for big cities to carve out a living, Okocha cut his teeth in his family’s shipping and logistics business, then decided to forge his own path.

He identified Nigeria’s agricultural sector as one of enormous potential where he can make the most impact. Today, he is a pioneer in hydroponics.