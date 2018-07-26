Building Africa’s digital markets [Business Africa]

Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria lead the continent in the performance of e-commerce as they have all recorded approximately 6 percent of overall trade as being conducted in digital platforms as at the end of 2017.

Kenya has one of the most advanced mobile money payments systems in the world with about 85 percent of adults having a mobile bank accounts.

According the UNCTAD, high financial inclusion is not a sufficient condition to catalyze e-commerce especially in the rural areas on the continent that lack physical infrastructure to provide efficient delivery systems.

It is on this basis that UNCTAD and the Africa Union have jointly organized the first UNCTAD Regional e-commerce week that will take place from Dec. 10 to 14 in the Kenyan capital city of Nairobi.

Pilar Fajarnes, economic affairs officer from UNCTAD joined us on the program for more on the report.