BRICS leaders summit begins in South Africa [The Morning Call]

Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are meeting in Johannesburg in what is the 10th annual Brics Leaders’ Summit. The summit officially kicked off wednesday.

This year’s summit is themed “BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution”.

But starting out, the leaders cited concerns about protectionist policies, in what is a reference to the US trade actions under Donald Trump which has China affected by high tariffs.

They advocated multi-lateralism and a rules-based world order arguing there will be no winner with a trade war.