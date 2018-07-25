Nigeria's Buhari wishes defectors very best; could his re-election be affected? [The Morning Call]

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s party has been hit by a second wave of defections. First the news emerged on Tuesday that more than 30 members of the house of representatives had left the governing All Progressives Congress APC.

And then it was news that 15 senators in the upper house of parliament, the Senate, had defected. Though later, a few persons reported to have defected denied leaving. In any case, the defections could make it more difficult for President Muhammadu Buhari to get legislation passed and it does signify all is not well with President Buhari’s party.

But he does appear not to be troubled. In a tweet, Buhari said the APC has done its best to stop the defections, and wished the defectors the very best.