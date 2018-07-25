Mbappe, Salah shortlisted for FIFA player of the year award

France’s World Cup star Kylian Mbappe joined regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s player award, world soccer’s governing body announced on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Mbappe followed up a domestic treble with Paris St Germain with a string of impressive performances in France’s World Cup winning campaign.

He became only the second teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup final as France powered past Croatia 4-2 to win the sport’s top prize for the second time, 20 years after their first triumph.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, the top scorer in European club football last year, scored 44 goals for the Premier League side Liverpool in all competitions. The current African footballer of the year, Salah, would be the first player from the continent to win the FIFA prize since Liberian striker – and current president – George Weah in 1995.

The other players in the 10-man list are Kevin De Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Luka Modric and Raphael Varane.

Brazil and Paris St Germain forward Neymar missed out on a nomination.