Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC's Ebola outbreak over [The Morning Call]

DRC's Ebola outbreak over [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

Some cheering news from the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC as its government declares, after 42 days without a new case, the Ebola outbreak in the country’s Équateur province is over.

The country’s health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga announced on Tuesday rolling out the statistics recorded in what was the ninth Ebola outbreak recorded in the country.

The outbreak began in early May. There were 53 cases and 29 deaths but a massive effort to contain it began as soon as the government declared it was Ebola.

Three years ago 11,000 people died in the epidemic that spread through in west Africa.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..