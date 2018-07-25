DRC's Ebola outbreak over [The Morning Call]

Some cheering news from the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC as its government declares, after 42 days without a new case, the Ebola outbreak in the country’s Équateur province is over.

The country’s health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga announced on Tuesday rolling out the statistics recorded in what was the ninth Ebola outbreak recorded in the country.

The outbreak began in early May. There were 53 cases and 29 deaths but a massive effort to contain it began as soon as the government declared it was Ebola.

Three years ago 11,000 people died in the epidemic that spread through in west Africa.