Comorians rallied to vote "yes" ahead of referendum

On July 30, Comoros will hold a referendum on a wide-ranging constitutional reform which, if approved, will allow President Azali Assoumani to run for a second consecutive term.

An undertaking that according to its supporters will improve living conditions in the islands.

“The constitution maintains political stability because the term is always maintained or even strengthened. Instead of five years, it is reinforced to ten years, i.e. the incumbent president can still run for a second term in relation to his record; he can be considered to be positive so the people can once again give him the opportunity to lead the country,” observed Maoulida Mmadi, a supporter of President Azali Assoumani

For Abdoussalam Halidi, another supporter of President Azali, “if the constitution is really implemented the life of Comorians will improve compared to the life we lived and our parents.’‘

The draft which strengthens the powers of the President of the Union of the Comoros also allows him to conclude and ratify international treaties and agreements without consulting Parliament.

The text also provides for the abolition of the three vice-presidencies, as does the Constitutional Court.

If the yes side wins the referendum, President Azali elected in 2016 will run again in an early election in 2019. If no wins, the president will withdraw, according to his spokesman, Mohamed Ismailla.