Cameroon cities of Douala, Limbe hit by floods

Cameroon
Local media portals in Cameroon are reporting of floods in parts of the country. On Tuesday, the city of Limbe in the country’s South West was hit by floods.
Whiles in Douala, the country’s largest city and economic capital located in the Littoral region, heavy rains accompanied by landslides are said to have left scores stranded.
Videos and photos shared on social media showed streets submerged as flood waters have risen to knee-level of people who attempted wading through.
Some journalists are also reporting that in the case of Limbe, as the waters receded, people are counting their loses. There are no official account of loss of lives but local media are putting it at ten.
Floods continue to cause havoc across parts of Africa where high rain patterns have resulted in loss of lives and destruction to properties. The most recent was in the capital of Ivory Coast, Abidjan where government was forced to evacuate close to 200 families.
Due to heavy rains, 4 people are feared dead after inundations in Victoria.— Moses Ngwanah (@mosesngwanah) July 24, 2018
Time for a complete review of urban drainage system in Cameroon. Its started in Victoria, soon it will be Douala pic.twitter.com/7wulNP8oKG
Limbe still counting the loss.— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) July 25, 2018
Over a dozen reportedly burried in mudslide Tuesday
Search still ongoing pic.twitter.com/mZMLm3TLvX
Breaking!— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) July 24, 2018
5dead and 1 person missing in Limbe floods.
The Fako SDO visited the affected neighbourhods this morning pic.twitter.com/BapZiiyoUa
Tergal neighbourhood in Douala this morning pic.twitter.com/UMA2S3dST2— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) July 25, 2018
Une pluie diluvienne tombe sur la ville de #Douala actuellement. Inondations et éboulements enregistrés. Des victimes annoncées. Hier à #Limbe, ville balnéaire du Sud-ouest, les inondations ont fait au moins 5 morts #Cameroun pic.twitter.com/78EgRDxrY9— Cameroun (@237online) July 25, 2018
