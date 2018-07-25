Welcome to Africanews

CAF impressed by works in Ivory Coast ahead of AFCON 2021

Amelia Nakitimbo with AFP

Ivory Coast

Three years away from the competition, CAF cannot wait any longer.

Experts from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have embarked on an inspection visit to the sports, medical and hotel infrastructures of Côte d’Ivoire, host country of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Inspectors from the African Football Confederation visited the construction site of the Ebimpé stadium, 18 kilometres from Abidjan, a 60,000-seat stadium under construction on 20 hectares of land.

Everything we saw impressed us.

“Everything we saw impressed us and the quality of the work and the respect of the schedules, all impressed us and we will report back to our leaders,” Lambert Feh Kessé, national president of the organizing committee of the CAN 2021 in Côte d’Ivoire said at the end of the visit.

Work on the new stadium in Abidjan will come to an end in October next year, two years before the tournament.

