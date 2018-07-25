Burkina pays tribute to air crash victims

Four years after the Air Algérie crash that left many families bereaved, Burkina Faso has unveiled a monument erected in memory of the victims.

The walls of this book-shaped plaque are inscribed with the names of the 116 people who perished in this accident.

With regard to the settlement of damages, the families of the Burkinabe victims criticise their two-tier compensation package. They accuse Air Algérie of giving more importance to the French.

Our lives changed forever after the 24th of July 2014. Of course time does its work, but that day we lost a part of ourselves that will never return.

Those that went missing from this crash are of 17 different nationalities. France and Burkina Faso were the most affected countries, with 54 and 23 victims respectively.

AFP