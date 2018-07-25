Africa's sky high ambitions [Business on TMC]

Amelia Nakitimbo
The Morning Call
Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda recently stirred efforts to revive their national flag carriers; this will undoubtedly increase options for
direct flights on and away from the continent. It will also undoubtedly increase competition for already existing regional airlines, like Kenya Airways, which were enjoying dominance on the market.
But is investment in national carriers what these African countries need or are these just vanity projects – championed by country’s leaders for the sake of owning a national carrier.
In this week’s business segment Amelia Martha Nakitimbo also seeks the opinion of aviation expert Capt. Francis Babu on Uganda’s decision to purchase the market infamous Airbus A330-900neo.
