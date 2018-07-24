Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Fifteen senators quit Nigeria ruling APC to join main opposition PDP

Fifteen senators quit Nigeria ruling APC to join main opposition PDP

news

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

A total of fifteen lawmakers on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have officially defected to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The move which comes ahead of general elections in 2019 means that the APC is currently the minority in the Senate – the country’s upper chamber of parliament.

It also deepens a rift within the APC which situation led to a faction breaking away to form the Reformed – All Progressives Congress (R-APC). The faction has since held talks to team up with the PDP.


According to current figures following the defection, the PDP has 54 senators as against the APC’s 49. The remaining senatorial seats are shared by two parties, each with two. There are two vacant seats with an unaffiliated senator.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..