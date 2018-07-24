Fifteen senators quit Nigeria ruling APC to join main opposition PDP

news
A total of fifteen lawmakers on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have officially defected to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The move which comes ahead of general elections in 2019 means that the APC is currently the minority in the Senate – the country’s upper chamber of parliament.
It also deepens a rift within the APC which situation led to a faction breaking away to form the Reformed – All Progressives Congress (R-APC). The faction has since held talks to team up with the PDP.
Senate President,— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 24, 2018
bukolasarakiannounces defection of Senators: lanretejuoso, Shaaba Lafiagi,
BI_Gemade, dino_melaye, Ubali Shittu,
rafiuibrahim, SenIsahMisau, Suleiman Hunkuyi,
MonsuratSpeaks, Abdullahi Danbaba, Bayero Nafada, Suleiman Nazif, RMKwankwaso…
According to current figures following the defection, the PDP has 54 senators as against the APC’s 49. The remaining senatorial seats are shared by two parties, each with two. There are two vacant seats with an unaffiliated senator.
Go to video
Cameroon's Paul Biya to contest in October polls to extend reign till 2025
Go to video
Zimbabwe explosion: President Mnangagwa evacuated safe (spokesperson)
Go to video
Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un will meet on June 12 at 9am in Singapore - White House
Go to video
Uganda: 48 people killed in a road accident (Red Cross)
Go to video
Congo's former Army General and former presidential candidate, Mokoko jailed for 20 years
Go to video
Mozambique veteran rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama has died: party sources