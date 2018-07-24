Mozambique's Gile reserve battling to survive deforestation [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mozambique is training residents of the Gilé Reserve and its vast Miombo forest with sustainable farming practices to increase soil fertility to prevent deforestation.
01:08
Kenya's Ministry of Tourism wants independent probe following death of 9th black rhino.
02:05
The tale of foreign fishermen living in Gabon
01:20
Africa convergence summit ends in Dakar
Go to video
Gabon: rapid urbanization threatens protected areas
05:31
World environment day: beating plastic waste in Africa
04:14
10 persons beheaded in Mozambique by islamists