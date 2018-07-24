Welcome to Africanews

Ivorian president's ruling coalition party in disarray [The Morning Call]

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara’s government faces collapse after his junior coalition partner said it had expelled party members named to a new cabinet.

Ouattara who had reshuffled his cabinet last week because of a row between his RDR party and the PDCI party of former President Henri Konan Bedie, played down friction between the two parties in a public address last week. But the PDCI party leader Bedie, is believed to have warned party members in a letter not to take part in the new government.

Ouattara dissolved the government earlier in July amid tensions with the PDCI party.

