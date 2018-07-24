Welcome to Africanews

Euroscience Open Forum 2018 [Sci tech]

Ignatius Annor

The Morning Call

The biennial Euroscience Open Forum (ESOF 2018) took place in Toulouse, France from July 9- July 14 where participants celebrated the contribution of science to humanity.

Scientists, researchers, policy makers, journalists and students took part in the event and were exposed to the latest developments in science, discussions around responsible research and innovation as well as challenges bedevilling scientists.

Ignatius Annor won a Nature grant to participate in the event and has details on this week’s edition of Sci tech.

African sciences are growing at quite a fast rate and I think, it is really a big opportunity for young scientists to drive this impact on society. Young scientists are much more exposed. They do a lot more inter-disciplinary science and therefore can address the challenges that Africa faces.

