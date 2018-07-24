Euroscience Open Forum 2018 [Sci tech]

The biennial Euroscience Open Forum (ESOF 2018) took place in Toulouse, France from July 9- July 14 where participants celebrated the contribution of science to humanity.

Scientists, researchers, policy makers, journalists and students took part in the event and were exposed to the latest developments in science, discussions around responsible research and innovation as well as challenges bedevilling scientists.

Ignatius Annor won a Nature grant to participate in the event and has details on this week’s edition of Sci tech.