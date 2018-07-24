China's president visit to Africa, how important? [The Morning Call]

Chinese president Xi Jinping is on a four nation trip to Africa. This is Xi’s first trip abroad since he was appointed a second term in office. The Chinese leader started his trip with the west african nation Senegal on saturday, meeting with President Macky Sall in Dakar.

The Senegalese leader then told reporters both leaders had held talks on “bilateral cooperation, Sino-African relations and international current affairs”, hailing China as “one of the great economies of the modern era”.

On Monday, Xi continued his trip, meeting with Rwandan leader Paul Kagame. There, he praised Kagame saying under his leadership, Rwanda has recorded regional and global influence.

Africanews journalist Ronald Kato shares with Jerry Bambi and Barbara Loundou on the importance of Xi’s visit to the continent and some of what to expect.