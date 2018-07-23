Zéphirin Diabré reappointed to head the Union for Progress and Change

Burkina Faso
The president of the Union for Progress and Change (UPC), Zéphyrin Diabré, was reappointed Sunday at the head of the main opposition party of Burkina Faso in view of the presidential election of 2020.
Leader of the political opposition, Zéphyrin Diabré, 58, founded in 2010 the UPC, party with which he had finished second in the legislative and presidential elections in 2015, behind the current president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.
Mr. Diabré welcomed the “mobilization” and “vitality” of the activists during the second UPC congress.
I heard your call...I am ready to lead a few more years to the destiny of the party
He pleaded for “real change to be a reality in Burkina Faso in 2020”, while many Burkinabè say they are disappointed by the lack of economic and social progress.
The UPC believes that the current leaders, who joined the opposition a year before the fall of Compaore, are only perpetuating the “same practices” learned from the former president.
Mr. Diabré is a former baron of the Compaore regime@NyashaKMutizwa
