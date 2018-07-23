Senegal looks to expand cooperation with China after Xi visit

Senegal’s Minister of Infrastructure, Land Transport and Opening-Up Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo looks to expanding cooperation with China, especially in the area of infrastructure after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the West African country.

In 2014, Senegal proposed a plan to achieve an average economic growth rate of 7 percent by 2035. The plan consists of 27 projects with six prioritizing the development of a transport infrastructure, which will help build a broader stage for cooperation with China.

China’s infrastructure projects have become a brand in Africa, including the ones between China and Senegal which have won wide acclaim and created a lot of jobs there. The Senegalese minister hopes the two countries can further explore a new model for cooperation in the future.

Senegal has invested nearly 1.5 billion US dollars for infrastructure, especially road-construction. There is one we're building now - the iconic highway starts from outside Dakar and leads to Thies and M'bour. Thanks to China's cooperation

Senegal is the second stop in Xi’s first overseas trip after being re-elected Chinese president in March.

He arrived in Senegal on Saturday after concluding his state visit to the Arab Emirates and will pay state visits to Rwanda and South Africa.

In South Africa, Xi is expected to attend the 10th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, and visit Mauritius during a stopover.

Reuters