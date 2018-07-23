National wrestling arena opens in Dakar

Senegalese wrestlers now have an arena. An architectural gem offered by China to the Senegalese state. This wrestling arena located in Pikine was opened on Sunday on the last day of leader Xi Jiping’s visit to the Senegalese capital.

The infrastructure with a capacity of over 20,000 places, built in 28 months by Chinese companies cost 48.7 million euros.

This arena is versatile and besides wrestling, can host other sporting disciplines such as boxing, martial arts and socio-educational activities.

Many Senegalese wrestlers and amateurs have always dreamed of a national arena. Today, thanks to the help of our Chinese friends, the reality has surpassed the dream.

Many wrestling professionals complained about the infrastructure as they were forced to have competitions in football stadiums.

AFP