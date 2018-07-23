Mali's opposition raises alarm on suspicious electoral register [The Morning Call]

More than 8 million voters are expected to go to the polls on July 29th in Mali as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta seeks a second five-year term.

But there are concerns. Not just over security bearing the recent insurgent attacks in some parts of the country but in fact concerns over electoral fraud.

The team of the leading opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential election on Friday raised an alarm over what he called were “substantial anomalies” in the electoral register.

He warned of a possible “massive attempt at fraud” in the 29 July vote.