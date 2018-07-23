Welcome to Africanews

Kenyans tweet critical reactions to outage by major telecom provider

Kenya

Kenyans took to social media platform Twitter to express their views – largely critical – of a voice and data outage from a telecom provider, Safaricom.

The company, which is 35 percent owned by South Africa’s Vodacom, controls nearly 70 percent of Kenya’s mobile market, with close to 30 million subscribers.

On Sunday (July 22), subscribers could not access services on the network. Safaricom acknowledged the issue but restored services hours later.

The outage, caused by a damaged fibre link, lasted several hours. “We have restored all voice and data services impacted by the outage that had affected the network,” the company said in a statement.

Amid the outage, Kenyans had views on how the company was virtually holding subscribers hostage.

The company also runs the mobile money platform M-Pesa, which it pioneered in 2007 and now has close to 24 million users in the East African nation of 45 million, handling billions of shillings in daily transfer volumes. The model has been copied in other regional markets and beyond.

Last year, the telecom operator suffered an outage for several hours that knocked out its services that the company at the time said was due to a network failure.

