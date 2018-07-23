Ecrans Noir film festival comes to an end

It is the end of the 22nd edition of the Ecrans Noir Festival in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

About 70 films were screened during the week-long event, which also included platforms to enhance the skills of African filmmakers.

The coveted Golden Screen Award went to Maki’la, a recent film production from the Democratic Republic of Congo by Macherie Ekwa Bahango

A very wonderful experience I would say, it was really very intense for me, it was very enriching. The wonderful week I just spent as a judge, I had the opportunity to watch a lot of beautiful African films

The founder of the Bassek ba Kobhio Festival, on the other hand, remained balanced on the praise of this Edition, affirming that there were very good Films, but that the best remains to come.

The 22nd edition of the Black Screens Film Festival may be over. But it is not over for these filmmakers, it is only the beginning of a journey to continue contributing to the development of cinema in Africa.

Special correspondent, Linette Bahati