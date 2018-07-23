Does rescued Nigerian child soldiers indicate progress in Boko Haram fight? [The Morning Call]

Nearly two weeks ago, the Nigerian army announced it had handed over 180 child soldiers rescued in the Northeastern part of the country to government and the United Nations.

The children – aged between 8 to 18 years it said were former Boko Haram fighters being turned over in line with international humanitarian laws.

In the then handover ceremony, Commander Nicholas Rogers said many children coerced into using weapons against the state had in fact being killed in fighting between Boko Haram and government forces.