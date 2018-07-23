Welcome to Africanews

Cultural and Creative Industry; the Ecrans Noirs film festival [The Morning Call]

Cultural and Creative Industry; the Ecrans Noirs film festival [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) in Africa is believed to be on the verge of becoming one of the major drivers of sustainable development and economic growth on the continent.

The rapidly growing sector according to the the UN agency on trade and development (UNCTAD) generated around US $4.2bn and created 547,500 jobs on the continent in 2016.

And this could be much more as many African youths tap into the industry and as appreciation of African music and film increase globally. The Nigerian film industry Nollywood is famous across the continent and its films are being watched in the homes of Africans in the diaspora. The same could be said of its music topping charts across the continent and receiving western recognition.

In Cameroon, however a breed of young filmmakers is gradually emerging. Many filmmakers showcased their films at the recently held Ecrans Noirs Film Festival in Yaounde.

Africanews Linnette Bahati who was at the festival caught up with some of them to get their views on the role young people play in the film industry and how much impact it can have on the economy.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

