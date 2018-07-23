Cameroon town observes ghost town despite mayor's directive

Capital of Cameroon restive South West region, Buea, was deserted by residents in observing an unofficial ghost town ritual that has been in place for over a year.

Streets of Buea were largely deserted as at the morning of July 23, 2018 and businesses refused to open as ordered by the Lord Mayor. In

Photos sent exclusively to Africanews showed that Buea was observing a ghost town. Residents had virtually abandoned the streets and all social and economic activities had come to a halt.

Late last week, Lord Mayor of the Buea Council Ekema Patrick Esunge, warned that the body will take punitive measures against economic operators especially who respect the most recent call for a ghost town.

In a press release, he said Monday (June 23) remained a normal working day. A word of caution to persons who planned to respect a call to stay away by suspected separatists.

His release read in part: “He further informs them (businesses) to stop respecting the so-called ghost town from unknown individuals.

“Defaulters of the above Municipal Order will have their businesses sealed till further notice considering that several communiques and press conferences have been held with them to desist from this phenomenon.”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports by people on social media disclosed that the Mayor was sealing off shops that did not operate. Authorities are said to be doubling locks of shops that refused to open.

According to info gathered from the towns of Buea & Kumba, Ghost town operations or “country Sunday” declared by Anglophone nationalists is registering resounding success as there are no vehicular movements & all economic activities grounded. — ELIE SMITH (@eliesmith) July 23, 2018

The ghost town has yet to officially start in Buea, but the gunshots have. Around 30 minuets of back and fourth shooting between the non-State Armed Groups and the military took place just now. Everyone is urging one another to sleep on the floor tonight to be safe. — Max Bone (@maxbone55) July 22, 2018