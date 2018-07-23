5th China- Africa people's forum opens in Chengdu

China
The fifth China-Africa People’s Forum opened in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Monday.
This is part of a series of events leading up to the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.
The ongoing forum in Chengdu has attracted hundreds of representatives from China and about 30 African countries.
Discussions will center around how to promote social and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides over the next two days.
In his congratulatory letter to the forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes participants can inspire each other to build a closer community with a shared future.
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said he hopes organizations from the two sides can join hands and make their voices heard in the international community.
Reuters
