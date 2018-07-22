Rwanda president hopes to strengthen ties with China

Rwandan President Paul Kagame hopes to strengthen his country’s ties with China through bilateral interactions, as Chinese President Xi Jinping begins his visit to Rwanda on Sunday.

Kagame recalled the last time he met with Xi, and expressed gladness that Xi accepted his invitation.

“Last time I visited China was last year in March. I was happy to be received by the President of China, Xi Jinping, and we had very good discussions. In fact, I also at that time extended an invitation to the president. So this time around, we are very happy that he has responded positively to the invitation,” said Kagame.

Kagame, also currently the rotating chairman of the African Union, appraised Xi’s leadership and said the relations between China and Rwanda, and even the whole of Africa are getting closer and securer.

“He’s absolutely an impressive leader. He’s a man dedicated to taking China and the people of China to greater heights. He knows the senses of the world. Between China and Rwanda, China and Africa, the quality of that relationship has been getting much better and stronger. So we hope interactions can even further strengthen it,” said Kagame.

China’s President Xi Jinping is on a two day African tour which begun in Senegal on Saturday. The first leg of his tour will see him in South Africa and Mauritius.

Reuters