Ghana president backs prosecution of police who assaulted woman

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has publicly commented on a police assault that caused outrage across the country.

The president said he fully backed the Ghana police service in disciplinary measures that they had taken against the erring officer.

“I want to say it here, police men are meant to protect citizens, not to assault citizens. So the measures that the Inspector General of police (IGP) has taken to sanction the erring policeman and to try and make sure that these things don’t happen again, they have my complete support.

He has also been interdicted and his uniform and all other police accoutrements taken from him, pending internal disciplinary proceedings.

“I support a 100% the measures that he has taken, so that we can stop these incidents from proliferating,” he told a gathering in the capital, Accra.

The officer identified as Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor was filmed assaulting a nursing mother who had gone to a savings and loans bank to withdraw money.

Reports indicate that she had arrived at a time the bank had closed and the officer used slaps, blows and shoves to kick her out of the premises he was guarding at the time.

The viral video of the encounter led to social media outrage and calls for the arrest and prosecution of the officer. The police service acknowledged the incident and opened a probe.

Police response: Officer interdicted to face internal probe, criminal charges

UPDATE: Police Administration identifies Officer seen in a video assaulting a woman. No. 50260 Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor is in police custody and being processed for Court on all applicable criminal charges.

He has also been interdicted and his uniform and all other police accoutrements taken from him, pending internal disciplinary proceedings.

Investigation has also commenced into the conduct of officials of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited, where the incident happened and all persons who are implicated would face the full rigours of the law.