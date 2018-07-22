Chinese, Senegalese presidents vow to create better future ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Senegalese President Macky Sall held talks in Dakar on Saturday, vowing to create a better future for China-Senegal ties.

Xi noted that he and Sall agreed to elevate the two countries’ ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2016. With joint efforts, China-Senegal relations have entered a fast track as political mutual trust deepened and economic and trade cooperation made fruitful outcomes.

Xi stressed his appreciation to President Sall’s active response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and his support for China-Africa cooperation. China welcomed Senegal becoming the first West African country to sign cooperation agreements on building the Belt and Road and hopes to promote China-Senegal cooperation by seizing this opportunity, Xi added.

Xi said China supports Senegal in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs and is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Senegal in major international and regional affairs including peace and security in Africa, United Nations affairs, and climate change to safeguard the common interests of Africa and developing countries.

Sall thanked China’s support for Senegal’s economic and social development and revitalization plan. He said Senegal firmly upholds one-China principle, and is committed to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. He said his was willing to enhance cooperation in infrastructure, water conservancy, industrialization, produce processing, tourism, culture and sports.

The Senegalese president said Senegal supports the Belt and Road Initiative and will actively participate in the interconnectivity construction.

Senegal he said, is willing to enhance communication and coordination with China in multilateral affairs and committed to building a more balanced, fair, inclusive global governance system to safeguard multilateral trade and oppose trade protectionism, Sall said.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents, including the one on jointly building the Belt and Road.

China is Senegal’s second largest trading partner, after France. In 2017, Senegal’s exports to China amounted to more than 115 million euros.

Reuters