Gov't rescues stranded Nigerians in Russia following World Cup trip

Nigeria

Nigeria has rescued 152 of its citizens who were stranded in Russia at the end of the soccer World Cup, a foreign affairs spokesman said on Friday.

The month-long tournament, which attracted fans from all over the world, ended on Sunday with a victory for France.

Nigeria’s government said many of its nationals were stranded due to a lack of funds.

A total of 152 Nigerians boarded the plane and are on their way to Abuja.

“A total of 152 Nigerians boarded the plane and are on their way to Abuja,” said foreign affairs ministry spokesman Tope Elias-Fatile. He said the plane carrying the people was expected to arrive in Nigeria’s capital at around 06:00 p.m. (1700 GMT).

The foreign ministry said late on Thursday people would be flown home on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

President Muhammadu Buhari said earlier this week that all stranded Nigerians would be returned home.

REUTERS

