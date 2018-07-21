Chinese president Xi publishes signed article in Senegal ahead of visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday published a signed article titled “SUNU JAPPO (united as one), China and Senegal!” on mainstream Senegalese newspaper Le Soleil ahead of his state visit to the African country.

Xi praised political mutual trust between China and Senegal, and called for closer coordination in international and regional affairs in the article.

Xi said in his article that China-Senegal relations have traversed a journey of 47 years. The relationship is overwhelmingly defined by mutual support, friendly cooperation and affinity between our two peoples.

The Chinese and Senegalese people cherish similar dreams and share the same destiny. Let's make joint efforts to push cooperation between our two countries for ever forward along the path of mutual benefits and win-win cooperation

China supports Senegal in choosing a development path in line with its national conditions and Senegal firmly supports China on issues concerning China’s core interests, Xi said. The two countries now enjoy enhanced political mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation that benefits both countries and close coordination on major international and regional issues. China-Senegal relationship has been elevated from a long-term friendly cooperative partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi pointed out that China, Senegal and many other African countries are bound by similar historical experience, same development tasks and shared aspiration for a better life. To achieve common development and prosperity, we need to join hands to build an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future.

This September, the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held. By integrating the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Agenda 2063 of the African Union and African countries’ national development plans, the summit will break new grounds for China-Africa cooperation. It also presents us with an opportunity to elevate China-Senegal relations to a higher level, Xi said.

Xi called on both countries to uphold equality and mutual trust. As good friends and partners who trust and help each other with sincerity, China and Senegal need to foster greater synergy between their strategies and deepen practical cooperation, he said.

He also called on both sides to take advantage of BRI and the platform of FOCAC to strengthen people-to-people ties so that the express train of China-Senegal cooperation will speed ahead smoothly.

Cooperation on regional and international affairs should be enhanced, according to Xi, adding that China looks forward to working with Senegal under FOCAC to strengthen mechanisms of the forum and realize greater development of China-Africa relations.

