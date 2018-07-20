Xi Jinping's Africa visit: Senegal - China relations [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Africa this weekend as Beijing moves to further cement its role as one of the continent’s closest allies. It is Xi Jinping’s first overseas trip since beginning his second term as leader. His tour takes him to Senegal, Rwanda, South Africa and then Mauritius.
But first he will be meeting with the President of Senegal Macky Sall from Saturday the 21st of July. Here at Africanews we are following the Chinese leader’s visit and we discussed what the visit means for Senegal – China relations on The Morning Call.
Go to video
[Exclusive] African govts must do more on women empowerment: Top advocate
07:18
African countries pay the price for the current global trade war [Business Africa]
Go to video
U.S. warns African nations against Chinese debt, offers 'sustainable' alternative
Go to video
Telecom Egypt, Liquid Telecom to complete fibre network from Cape Town to Cairo
Go to video
African leaders congratulate France on 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph
12:11
German court authorizes Puigdemont's extradition [International Edition]