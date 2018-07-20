Welcome to Africanews

Xi Jinping's Africa visit: Senegal - China relations [The Morning Call]

Xi Jinping's Africa visit: Senegal - China relations [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Africa this weekend as Beijing moves to further cement its role as one of the continent’s closest allies. It is Xi Jinping’s first overseas trip since beginning his second term as leader. His tour takes him to Senegal, Rwanda, South Africa and then Mauritius.

But first he will be meeting with the President of Senegal Macky Sall from Saturday the 21st of July. Here at Africanews we are following the Chinese leader’s visit and we discussed what the visit means for Senegal – China relations on The Morning Call.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

