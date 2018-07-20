Xi Jinping's Africa visit: Senegal - China relations [The Morning Call]

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Africa this weekend as Beijing moves to further cement its role as one of the continent’s closest allies. It is Xi Jinping’s first overseas trip since beginning his second term as leader. His tour takes him to Senegal, Rwanda, South Africa and then Mauritius.

But first he will be meeting with the President of Senegal Macky Sall from Saturday the 21st of July. Here at Africanews we are following the Chinese leader’s visit and we discussed what the visit means for Senegal – China relations on The Morning Call.