Tweeps celebrate appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to Twitter board

Daniel Mumbere

Nigeria

Congratulations are streaming in for former Nigerian minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was on Thursday appointed to the Twitter board.

The social media giant announced the appointments of Okonjo-Iweala and Robert Zoellick to Twitter’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) as new independent directors, effective immediately.

‘‘We’re adding Ngozi and Bob to the Twitter board. Welcome!,’‘ tweeted Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter.

Twitter is a powerful platform that continues to be used as a strong connector for the global community, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team.

“Ngozi and Bob are distinguished leaders with unparalleled global perspective and policy expertise,” said Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman of Twitter.

“We are confident they will be incredible assets to Twitter as we continue to focus on driving transparency and making Twitter a safer, healthier place for everyone who uses our service.”

Reactions to appointments

Okonjo-Iweala who served as Nigeria’s finance minister from July 2003 until June 2006 sais she looks forward to ‘partnering with Twitter’s talented directors and leadership team’.

“As we strive to build a better world for tomorrow, Twitter can amplify messages and drive critical conversations around today’s most important issues. I look forward to partnering with Twitter’s talented directors and leadership team as we work to leverage the power of Twitter for good.”

“I’m honored to join a company as purposeful as Twitter,” added Zoellick.

“Twitter has made meaningful progress in expanding and encouraging global dialogue and creativity on its platform, and I’m privileged to work with Jack, Omid and the rest of the Board to continue the strong momentum underway.”

From 1982 until 2003 and then from December 2007 until August 2011, she held several positions at the World Bank, most recently as Managing Director from December 2007 until August 2011.

