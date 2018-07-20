Welcome to Africanews

Rwandan president Paul Kagame looks forward to Xi's visit

with Reuters

Rwanda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is looking forward to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the country scheduled for Sunday.

In an exclusive interview, the president said he was impressed by China when visiting the country last year.

The president noted Rwanda-China ties have strengthened over the years.

The sheer size of the population, the level of development, the management of such a big population and you develop it to that level is very impressive. Last time I visited China was last year in March. I was happy to be received by the President of China Xi Jinping, and we had very good discussions.

“In fact between China and Rwanda but also China and Africa, the quality of that relationship has been getting much better and stronger. So we hope in our interactions we can even further strengthen that,” he said.

In terms of bilateral cooperation, Kagame said the cooperation with China is not limited to the economic field, instead such cooperation has extended to health, education and many other areas.

At the invitation of Kagame, Xi will pay a state visit to Rwanda from Sunday to Monday, making him the first Chinese head of state to visit the African country.

