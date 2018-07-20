DRC's president stays mum on political future [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
President Joseph Kabila has said his country’s overdue elections scheduled for december would go ahead as planned. Mr Kabila was speaking in an address at a joint session of parliament on thursday.
So, who will be contesting in Congo’s long delayed elections in December? The deadline for candidates to declare their bid to run is just under three weeks. But Mr Kabila yesterday in his speech failed to answer one of the questions on the minds of Congolese that has remained.
Will Joseph Kabila who has remained in power after his mandate ran out in December 2016 stand for a third term in office? Jean Claude Kibala of the Social Renewal Movement tells Africanews Jerry Bambi what he makes of Mr Kabila’s speech.
03:18
Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara vows not to seek reelection [The Morning Call]
06:27
Sierra Leone's president marks 100 days in office [The Morning Call]
Go to video
DRC will prove critics wrong with credible polls - Kabila's special envoy
Go to video
Crisis-hit Anglophone Cameroon to partake in presidential polls – ELECAM
Go to video
DR Congo's Kabila delays UN chief's visit, refuses to see U.S. envoy Haley
01:12
Malian court approves 24 presidential candidates, 6 rejected