DRC's president stays mum on political future [The Morning Call]

President Joseph Kabila has said his country’s overdue elections scheduled for december would go ahead as planned. Mr Kabila was speaking in an address at a joint session of parliament on thursday.

So, who will be contesting in Congo’s long delayed elections in December? The deadline for candidates to declare their bid to run is just under three weeks. But Mr Kabila yesterday in his speech failed to answer one of the questions on the minds of Congolese that has remained.

Will Joseph Kabila who has remained in power after his mandate ran out in December 2016 stand for a third term in office? Jean Claude Kibala of the Social Renewal Movement tells Africanews Jerry Bambi what he makes of Mr Kabila’s speech.